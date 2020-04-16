There have been no new coronavirus cases in Northland as several selected businesses prepare for a possible easing of the lockdown next week.

The number of Covid-19 cases in Northland is made up of 24 confirmed and two probable cases, including 18 in self-isolation and eight patients who have recovered.

None are in hospital and no one has died from Covid-19 in Northland so far.

Of the 26 cases, 17 are European, seven Māori, one from the Pacific and another one was Middle Eastern/Latin American/African.

As at 8am yesterday, 2515 Covid-19 tests had been carried out in Northland, with 1858 of them done at community testing centres.

Director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield yesterday announced 15 new cases, made up of six confirmed and nine probable.

On Monday, the Government will decide whether to downgrade the alert level from 4 to 3 two days later and will base its decision on advice from Bloomfield as to whether the virus is under control.

Twelve people are in hospital nationally, three in ICU and two in a critical condition.

Four per cent of cases are now classified as "under investigation" and 23 cases since March 24 are in that category. Five of those are due to overseas exposure and 13 are connected to known cases.

Four are now classified as "community-acquired" and one case from yesterday is still under investigation.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said revealing the alert level rules "in no way" foreshadows whether the lockdown will be lifted next week.

She said the last thing the Government wanted was to "give away" the gains New Zealand had made under the lockdown.

Meanwhile, Northland's Covid-19 testing stations are open this week.