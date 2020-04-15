The number of Covid-19 cases in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board area rose by three today - but in the Lakes, it dropped by one.

As of 9am today there were 44 confirmed and probable cases in the Bay of Plenty - up from 41 - the Ministry of Health said.

Toi Te Ora confirmed there were now 43 cases in the Western Bay of Plenty and one in the Eastern Bay. Of those, 28 people had recovered.

The Bay of Plenty DHB covers Tauranga and Whakatāne.

Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

There were no new cases in either DHBs on Tuesday but, today, Lakes DHB cases dropped from 16 to 15, according to the Ministry of Health, meaning at least one "probable case" was later found to be negative.

Toi Te Ora confirmed there were now 10 cases in Rotorua, down from 11 and five in Taupō.

Nine people in the Lakes DHB have recovered.

BOPDHB COVID-19 - The Assessment Centre process Experience what it is like to drive through the Bay of Plenty COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Trustpower Baypark Stadium, Tauranga.

On the Lakes DHB Facebook page, it stated 45 swab tests were carried out on Tuesday.

There were 36 at the Rotorua test site and nine in Taupō. There have been 951 swab tests performed so far.

Tests performed in a clinical setting were not included in the figures and that data was not held by Lakes DHB.

The Community Based Assessment Centres were also not included in the total number.

Here are the details about tests carried out in the Lakes DHB area. Yesterday, Tuesday, April 14, there were 45 swab... Posted by Lakes District Health Board on Tuesday, 14 April 2020

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield, said today's 20 new Covid-19 cases nationwide were made up of six confirmed cases and 14 probable cases.

Today's new cases bring the total number of cases in New Zealand to 1386 - 728 of whom have now recovered.

While Bloomfield said there were no further deaths confirmed, he was waiting for more information on a man who died in Invercargill last night. The Herald understands the man is believed to have died of Covid-19 but Bloomfield said the cause of death had not been confirmed.

The official death toll from Covid-19 remains at nine. Thirteen people are in hospital and three are in ICU.

Sixty-two people from the Pacific community have had Covid-19 and a "good number" of those had come from the Marist College cluster, Bloomfield said.

There is a new significant cluster which is also centred at an aged care facility in Auckland. There are now 16 clusters of more than 10 people.

Bloomfield said they were "working their way back" through confirmed cases to find if they were associated with clusters.

He said the Ministry of Health was concerned about how an infection got into a rest home and caused an outbreak.