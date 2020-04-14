After nearly three weeks in lockdown, isolation can really get to people.

We've been stuck at home, some of us counting down the days until some level of normality returns to our lives.

But a bunch of Kiwi artists are doing their bit to not only connect people through music, but also to encourage people to stay strong in their fight against Covid-19.

Through the newly released single called Stay, 20 artists from around New Zealand - a good chunk of them from the Bay of Plenty - have banded together to spread positivity and the lockdown message that "this isn't forever, we're in this together".

They're also raising money for charity, with sales from the single going to Music Helps, an organisation that uses music to support the New Zealand music community when crisis strikes.

It's like our Kiwi version of the legendary songs, Do They Know it's Christmas? and We Are the World, that brought together dozens of artists to raise money for famine relief.

Stay was written and arranged by talented musicians Anna Coddington, Rob Ruha,

Scott Tindale and Bay of Plenty lads, L.A.B band members Brad Kora, Ara Adams-Tamatea and Joel Shadbolt.

Kora also produced the single and Adams-Tamatea co-produced with Tindale.

There are 16 vocalists featured, including more stars from our region; Shadbolt, Ria Hall, Fran Kora, Jackson Owens, Stan Walker and Tiki Taane. It also features vocals from Bailey Wiley, Hollie Smith, Theia, Kings, Logan Bell, Pere Wihongi, Rei and Troy Kingi.

They've written, recorded and edited remotely in seven days to encourage Kiwis to save lives by staying home, while also raising money for charity.

Music is a powerful tool and what better way to spread the importance of getting through our lockdown than through music?

We're living in a time where the future is uncertain and the fact our talented musicians are adapting to the times, collaborating in ways they never have before, is exciting.

For many, hearing the lyrics of Stay and seeing their favourite Kiwi artists work together will be timely.

Music can instantly change a person's mood and musicians using their platform to help encourage people through at least four weeks of isolation is admirable.

This virus has so far killed nine people in our country and we can all do our part to eliminate Covid-19 - we just need to Stay.