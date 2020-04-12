Whanganui mayor Hamish McDouall says people are "bloody heroes" for staying home over Easter weekend.

He was "incredibly proud" of the community for adhering to the strict lockdown rules.

"There are difficult circumstances to deal with at the moment, and I appreciate the sacrifices our essential services have made," McDouall said.

"It's been an incredible effort over the last two and a half weeks, and everyone are bloody heroes, really.

"The stats are looking promising, but let's not count our chickens just yet."

McDouall said that New Zealand was "leading the world" in Covid-19 prevention, but the community needed to "stay the course" until the lockdown had been lifted.

Ruapehu Mayor Don Cameron said Easter had been quiet with most people following the Covid-19 alert level 4 requirements and staying at home.

"Police have been out in force including manning checkpoints at key locations, where they have had to turn a few people around who have been travelling without good reason," Cameron said.

"They will be continuing to be highly visible and checking that anyone out and about is on local essential business only and then going straight home."

Whanganui Mayor Hamish McDouall, Andy Watson (Rangitikei), Tracey Collis (Tararua), Don Cameron (Ruapehu), Bernie Wanden (Horowhenua) and Helen Worboys (Manawatu). Photo / Manawatu Guardian

Cameron said that everyone adhering to Covid-19 alert level 4 restrictions should take pride that they are contributing to the success of the lockdown.

"Now is not the time to be complacent," he said.

"We all need to maintain our vigilance if we are to move out of alert level 4 restrictions as soon as possible."

Cameron said that the supermarkets which were open over the Easter weekend had a steady stream of people, with most being well behaved and sticking to distancing and other guidelines.

"Exercise is to be done in an outdoor place that can be readily accessed from home and two-metre physical distancing must be maintained," he said.

"For the remainder of Easter and until alert level 4 ends please stick to the rules, stay home within your bubble, and help keep yourself, your whanau community safe.

"The police have all the powers they need to make sure people not following the rules are dealt with, and any breaches should be reported."

