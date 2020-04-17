

A group of Indian students at NorthTec struggling with their daily needs during the lockdown can apply for the wage subsidy if they work part-time or approach their high commission, Immigration New Zealand says.

The advice follows an initiative by the Northland Indian Association to reach out to 63 Indian students at NorthTec who are finding it hard to cope financially and emotionally while Covid-19 has placed their studies in limbo.

The thought of their loved ones back home in a lockdown is also playing on their minds.

Association board chairman Ralph Correa said those working 20 hours a week at non-essential businesses like cafes could not work and that has severely impacted their small income to meet daily and weekly expenses such as rent.

The 63 Indians are among 97 international students at NorthTec.

Correa said the association has approached the Government through Northland Civil Defence for some form of a grant but was waiting to hear back.

"Maybe there are medical needs coming up due to stress. A number of agencies have offered help in a number of ways like delivery of food, pick-up and drop-off of essential items like medicines, and the association is also looking at cooking meals mostly for struggling students."

Correa said anyone who wished to help the students could call him on 021 999 484.

Northland Civil Defence spokesman Murray Soljak said the association's request for financial assistance has been passed on to Immigration NZ.

An Immigration NZ spokeswoman said people who were here from overseas, who were not currently employed, and were experiencing financial difficulty during Covid-19 alert level 4 should talk to their embassy or consulate for assistance.

This includes workers on a Recognised Seasonal Employer scheme, working holiday, short-term visa, students and tourists.

Local Civil Defence Emergency Management groups may be able to assist in extreme cases where individuals cannot obtain essential supplies during the lockdown, she said.

Student visa applicants are required to provide proof of $15,000 of funds per year to cover their living costs while studying in New Zealand.

International students are encouraged to contact their education provider for any questions relating to their study.

Holders of a work, student, visitor, limited or interim visa that expired between April 2 and July 9 have had their visas automatically extended until September 25 under an Epidemic Management Notice.

