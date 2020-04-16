

A Tauranga man has decided to pay kindness forward - twice - by supporting his local dairy and donating food to those in need.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, decided after weeks of kindness from his local downtown dairy owner, to buy their stock when he noticed the lack of foot traffic was impacting the dairy's business.

Prior to the lockdown, the man needed to self-isolate after returning from overseas and the dairy owner helped him out, he said.

"I rang up and said we can't buy the paper off you because we are self-isolating and we're not allowed in the shop.

Advertisement

"I thought why not throw some money in the shop and you throw the paper out."

But the dairy owner said the Tauranga man could fix the cost, after taking the newspaper near the door, when he was out of isolation.

"He didn't know who we were, or where we lived, but it was a good thing and one good turn deserves another I figure," the Tauranga man said.

‌

And that's when he had the idea to purchase a "couple hundred dollars" worth of stock to help him out - but better still, to donate it to the Tauranga Foodbank.

"We have purchased stuff from him that has a use-by date because that is the danger for the little guys.

"We don't want it to run out of date before he has time to sell it."

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

While he has never brought more than the newspaper or a bag of sugar when needed, he said, it felt like the right thing to do.

Advertisement

"A lot of people are going to be in some difficult situations over the next few months or longer sadly.

"If people do support their local, be it dairy or whatever, it's got to be good. You need to do it where you can."

The stock the Tauranga man has purchased was not be able to go out in time for Easter, but the Tauranga man hoped regardless, it would be a nice treat for those who receive the food parcels.

Tauranga Foodbank manager Nicki Goodwin said during lockdown they were not accepting food donations to help stop the possible spread of Covid-19, but an exception had been made.

"We will quarantine the donation for four days before we bring it into our warehouse," Goodwin said.

"But what I love about what [the Tauranga man] is doing is that he has really thought hard about how to make a difference to both his local dairy owner and others in the community who are going without food and treats."

Goodwin said she was expecting the demand for food parcels to increase in the coming months and monetary donations would be greatly appreciated.