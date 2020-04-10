Many people will be struggling with how to financially get through the Covid-19 lockdown and beyond. Tauranga Budget Advisory Service manager Shirley McCombe talks to reporter Zoe Hunter about who we should be most concerned for and where to get help.

How do people budget through a Covid-19 crisis?

Control the controllable.

The first thing to do is to clarify your income, talk your employers, Work & Income, visit the government Covid-19 site and if you need help to get information, contact Tauranga Budget Advisory Service.

The second is to look at what is going out and how this can be reduced. Councils and banks have announced that people can make applications to pause or reduce mortgage payments and rates.

Speak to landlords and finance companies about how they can help. Plan meals in advance to reduce wastage.

Look at ways to make meals go further, eat from the garden (if you are lucky enough to have one) and avoid buying online to alleviate boredom. Often people struggle with how to approach banks and finance companies. This is an area where we can help.

What advice do you have for owners of small businesses and homeowners to get through this isolation period?

Go to the Covid website and check out what support is available from the Government and speak with your bank regarding loans. Speak with your staff – you're all in this together.

Let your staff know that we are here and how we can help. The service is free and confidential, we can work over the phone or via Zoom.

Many of those worst affected by the lockdown will never have engaged with a service like ours before – they wouldn't even know where to start looking.

What advice do you have for a typical family household?

Work as a team, follow the rules, stay home and look after each other. This is going to be harder for some people than others. Remember there is still help available from most social service organisations, it may be delivered differently but the whole sector is working hard to ensure we keep supporting our community.

If you are struggling with addiction, abuse, mental health distress or any other challenge, please talk to someone. Don't feel you need to try and manage on your own.

How many calls has Tauranga Budget Advisory Service received since the lockdown and what was the nature of these calls?

We have had a slow, steady stream of calls. Many people wanting food parcels. We have been very proactive and have been calling our clients, especially those we know who are alone, have poor physical or mental health, have reduced mobility or a disability.

Advertisement

Some are concerned because their benefit has decreased and we have been able to sort this for them with Work & Income. Some concerned about debts and are wanting to see if they can reduce payments to creditors and debt collectors.

We can advocate and negotiate on our clients' behalf with these organisation and Work & Income staff have been fantastic.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website



How would you describe the first half of lockdown?

As a team at Tauranga Budget, we were well prepared and were quickly able to move to provide a remote service. Hats off to my team, they just picked it up and ran with it.

I have been really impressed with the way the social services sector has come together, fantastic collaboration and as always, huge commitment.

For the people we work with it varies. Some are in holiday mode and some are very stressed. As always, it is the most vulnerable who are finding it the hardest, people who already struggle with social isolation, addiction, family violence, poor health, etc.

What concerns do you have for people as we head into the second half of lockdown?

There are the people who can fall through the cracks at a time like this. Family violence concerns me as stress, frustration and financial pressures grow.

I am concerned for people who have lost jobs or taken considerable decreases in income. Many have large mortgages and have made significant financial commitments based on their previous earnings. I'm concerned for business owners who often have everything invested in their business.

‌

What is your advice to people as we head into week two?

From a financial perspective, if they are worried they should call us. We can help them work through the issues, advocate and negotiate on their behalf. We don't have all the answers but we are part of a huge network of social services organisations and if we don't have the answer we will find someone that does.

What support is available to people through Tauranga Budget Advisory Service?

Covid-19 aside, we work with people all the time who are stressed, frustrated and frightened. The relief they feel when they have begun working alongside them is evident and people feel so much more able to cope when they know they are not doing it on their own. Again, we are here to help, just ask. It's a confidential and free service available to anyone who needs it.

Advertisement