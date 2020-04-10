Many people will be struggling with how to financially get through the Covid-19 lockdown and beyond. Tauranga Budget Advisory Service manager Shirley McCombe talks to reporter Zoe Hunter about who we should be most concerned

How do people budget through a Covid-19 crisis?

What advice do you have for owners of small businesses and homeowners to get through this isolation period?

What advice do you have for a typical family household?

How many calls has Tauranga Budget Advisory Service received since the lockdown and what was the nature of these calls?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

How would you describe the first half of lockdown?

What concerns do you have for people as we head into the second half of lockdown?

What is your advice to people as we head into week two?

What support is available to people through Tauranga Budget Advisory Service?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.