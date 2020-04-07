River City Cabs fleet manager Rhondda Anderson says "times are tough" but the local taxi service is still running through the Covid-19 lockdown period.

"There have been a few people who've wanted to go for a drive around or go somewhere that isn't essential, and our drivers have refused," she said.

"We're still available to take people to supermarkets, pharmacies and the hospital."

River City Cabs are still able operating through the Covid-19 lockdown. Photo / Supplied

Anderson said that regular house-to-house journeys weren't permitted unless it was for a care worker.

"We're here to serve the community, and we're still here if people need us for essential travel, 24/7."

She said "like a lot of businesses", they were generating very little income, and some of her staff were off work and relying on the government's wage subsidy initiative.

"We've got our contractors left on, and six of our staff currently operating," she said.

"If we didn't have access to the wage subsidy we'd have been left with no choice but to lay some people off, but we've just got to ride this out.

Advertisement

"Obviously this is taking its toll on everyone."

River City Cabs has been the sole taxi company operating in Whanganui since 2013, and Anderson said that over the 25 years they've been running they've built up a strong relationship with the local community.

"We always make sure our elderly customers get into their houses safely, and if it's a hospital visit in the middle of the night, for instance, we'll always make sure they're taken care of.

"Our day base is mainly the elderly and people on ACC.

"We're trying to keep in touch with them, and making phone calls to those we know are on their own."

Anderson said strict cleaning policies are in place in every cab, with drivers completing sanitising procedures upon arrival at the depot. Cabs are cleaned before a customer enters, and again after they leave.

The onboard eftpos machine is also cleaned after each transaction. Passengers aren't permitted in the front seat of the cab, but up to three are allowed in the back.

"The financial aspect of this is hurting everyone but the people in Whanganui have been awesome," Anderson said.

Advertisement

"Everyone is in the same boat."

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website



‌