Supermarket staff no longer have to deal with "soul-destroying" phone calls from vulnerable shoppers thanks to an army of volunteers helping those in need.

FreshChoice Pāpāmoa owner Alex Barclay said after "soul-destroying" calls from vulnerable customers who could not come into the store or find an available spot for online deliveries, the team decided to act.

"All supermarkets are under the pump at the moment and our deliveries get full very quickly," Barclay said.

"There are so many vulnerable people in Pāpāmoa and we can't physically help but there are so many in the community that have said "Just shout out if you need any help", so we did."

The supermarket posted on the FreshChoice Facebook page asking for volunteers to become personal shoppers for those who needed it and now there are more volunteers than those needing help.

"Staff are working through the night to try to accommodate everyone and fulfill all the orders but we literally are not able to do more," Barclay said.

"But now we currently have more volunteers than those who actually need the service which shows you what our community is like."

The supermarket was working as the middle man, putting volunteers in touch with those who needed it, Barclay said.

"You don't realise how many people cannot come to a supermarket. We have people crying on the phone, and it is soul-destroying. You take it for granted that you can whip up quickly."

Links Community Trust manager John Paine is helping the vulnerable get their supermarket shop. Photo / File

And it was not the only supermarket in this position.

Links Community Trust was also connecting New World Brookfield's vulnerable customers with volunteers to do their shopping, trust manager John Paine said.

"Brendan Good [New World owner] has enabled us to have a time to go in early in the morning when the store is still closed," Paine said.

In a video posted to New World Brookfield's Facebook page, Good said they wanted to look after vulnerable people in the community.

"We've got an army of volunteers who can shop and get groceries to people out there who genuinely have no way to get their groceries," Good said in the video.

Paine said the volunteer service was about keeping people safe and helping those with no other option.

"There are some people who are elderly, or they may be dealing with medical issues so they are really struggling and they are just needing a bit of a hand.

"It is okay to ask, we don't want people to take it upon themselves to go to the supermarket because it is an unnecessary risk."

Paine said at the end of the Covid-19 crisis, he hoped communities ended up stronger and better connected.

Meanwhile, demand for food delivery charity services had also risen.

Tauranga's Meal on Wheels, cooked by the Bay of Plenty District Health Board (DHB), had seen a 5 per cent increase in demand for the service since the Covid-19 lockdown began, food service manager Christo Coetzee said.

"On average we deliver to 44 Meals on Wheels clients each day.

"However, weekly demand for Meals on Wheels from the Bay of Plenty DHB clients has increased since the lockdown by an average of 5 per cent."

Coetzee said staff had implemented pandemic plans at all the food preparation sites to maintain service continuity.

"We have eliminated close contact with vulnerable clients by introducing contactless delivery."

All clients had been advised of the safety precautions, and Coetzee hoped they were keeping the 2m distance from drivers at all times.

Tauranga Foodbank manager Nicki Goodwin said when the lockdown started, business did pick up a notch.

Tauranga Foodbank manager Nicki Goodwin checks over supplies. Photo / File

"I think a lot of people were feeling worried and concerned that we may not be open during this time. Now that people know we are still open, it seems to have calmed down a bit."

Goodwin believed the increase in benefit allowances were already helping.

"But we are preparing for the sad time when people find themselves without work or pay.

"We are ready for this and want to give a massive thanks to our community who are donating financially during this time."



