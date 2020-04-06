Northland's number of positive Covid-19 cases has increased to 17 as the national tally hits 1106.

A male in his 30s and a woman in her 60s are Northland's two new confirmed cases.

However, a probable case concerning a woman in her 20s, which was reported a few days ago, cannot currently be found on the Ministry of Health website.

It was not yet clear whether this was a glitch or because the woman had been cleared of the virus and the Ministry did not respond by edition time.

Northland case summary:

Case 1 (RECOVERED): Male, 20s. Departed Paris on flight EY38 to Abu Dhabi on March 14, then to Sydney on flight EY450 and then to Auckland on VA0141, arriving on March 16.

Case 2 (RECOVERED): Female, 40s. Departed Melbourne on flight JQ217 to Auckland on March 15.

Case 3: Female, 50s. Departed UK on flight EK38 to Dubai on March 19. Departed Dubai on flight EK448 for Auckland on March 21 (Previously in hospital, now discharged).

Case 4 (RECOVERED): Male, 60s. Departed Los Angeles on flight NZ1 on March 23 and arrived in Auckland on March 24.

Case 5 (RECOVERED): Female, 20s. Departed Dubai on flight EK448 on March 19.

Case 6 (RECOVERED): Female, 20s. Departed Dubai on flight EK448 and arrived in New Zealand on March 24.

Case 7: Female, 60s (probable). Travelled from the United States out of LAX on March 18 and arrived in New Zealand on March 19.

Case 8: Female, 40s.

Case 9: Female, 20s. Departed Canada on flight GB615 on March 23 and arrived in New Zealand on the same date.

Case 10: Male, 50s. Departed United States and arrived in New Zealand on March 22.

Case 11: Female, 30s. No international travel.

Case 12: Female, 40s. No international travel.

Case 13: Male, 50s.

Case 14: Male, 60s.

Case 15: Female, 20s (probable). In question

Case 15: Male, 10-14. No international travel

Case 16: Male, 30s. No international travel.

Case 17: Female, 60s. No international travel.

As at yesterday morning, there had been 1286 Covid-19 tests taken across Northland's seven community-based testing centres, which only operated between Monday and Friday.

The Northland District Health Board (NDHB) confirmed it had looked at options around weekend testing yesterday and expected to make a decision tomorrow.

No Northland cases were in hospital, 11 were in self-isolation at home and five had recovered. On Friday, NDHB confirmed there were 12 cases under investigation at three Northland hospitals.

Six cases under investigation were at Whangārei Hospital, four at Bay of Islands Hospital and two at Kaitaia Hospital.

New Zealand's total number of positive cases rose by 67 to total 1106 as at 9am yesterday. Of the new cases announced by Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield at Parliament, 39 were confirmed and 29 were probable.

Bloomfield said 176 cases had recovered and 13 people were in hospital, three of them in intensive care. One of the three was in a critical condition.

Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. Photo / File

The total number of lab tests done nationally as at yesterday was just under 40,000 with 3709 being conducted yesterday.

Bloomfield said 43 per cent of cases had a direct link to international travel, 38 per cent related to contact with a confirmed case and 2 per cent were due to community transmission. The rest were under investigation with many expected to be due to community transmission.

The Auckland-Metro, Waikato and Southern district health boards had the highest number of cases and the most cases under investigation, Bloomfield said.

When asked about the Kaikohe New World staff member who tested positive recently, Bloomfield said he didn't have specifics on the case but said people should feel confident shopping there as the person would be in self-isolation.

Bloomfield said there was not a shortage of nasal swabs and no district health board should be running low on them.

With reference to the Wellington man who died at a lodge in the city after battling flu-like symptoms reported yesterday, Bloomfield said there was no suggestion it was due to Covid-19.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, in her daily media conference yesterday, praised the Government's wage subsidy scheme had seen 876,000 people share in $5.3 billion of financial aid.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo / File

She said Treasury estimated $8-12 billion would be paid out in total and a public register would be available to check which companies had received the wage subsidy.

Asked if New Zealand would end the lockdown inside four weeks, Ardern said while she was adamant the country would not remain at alert level 4 longer than necessary, the lockdown would last four weeks.

With reference to pay cuts for top Government officials including herself, Ardern said she wouldn't rule it out.

In a message to younger New Zealanders, Ardern announced The Tooth Fairy and the Easter Bunny were both classed as essential workers, but admitted the Easter Bunny might be a bit busy this year and might not be able to get every house.