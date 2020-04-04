Dusseldorf's Frank Pickhard and his partner Simone Hensel have spent the past two months exploring New Zealand, and although Whanganui wasn't on their "to see list", they are self-isolating because of he Covid-19 lockdown at the Top Ten Holiday Park in Aramoho.

Pichard said they are on a waiting list for a flight home through the German government's repatriation initiative.

Frank Pickhard and Simone Hensel are self-isolating at the Top Ten Holiday Park in Aramoho Photo / Supplied

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on March 27 that all "mercy flights" to Germany were to be grounded, causing concern among the 12,000 or so German nationals still in New Zealand.

On Thursday the New Zealand Government announced a plan to resume the flights, meaning Pickhard and Hensel now have another chance to return home.

"My parents are elderly, and I have a property management business to take care of," Pickhard said.

The couple were due to leave the country on the April 21 but have now joined a long line of people awaiting a flight.

"It has all been a bit confusing in the past week or so," Pickhard said.

"First we were on the repatriation list, then the Government here said all German flights home were cancelled, and now it looks like they've opened them back up again."

Until last week Pickhard and Hensel were in the South Island, and Pickhard said they were "extremely lucky" to catch one of the last ferries to Wellington.

"We thought that there would be a better chance of a flight home if we headed north.

"There was a huge line at the ferry terminal, with people standing around freezing."

After a night in a backpackers in Wellington, they decided to head towards Auckland, before hearing that the level 4 Covid-19 lockdown had been implemented.

"We thought about going to Rotorua or maybe Cambridge, but the holiday park here in Whanganui was far nicer, and they offered us a cabin at a discounted price.

Pickhard said that they have "really loved being in Whanganui", and it seemed to be "not too big, and not too small".

"It's hard to be away from our families and loved ones at home at a time like this, but everyone here has been really friendly and welcoming."

