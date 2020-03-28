

The closure of NorthTec campuses won't prevent students from being able to study, with classes being delivered via remote learning.

Yesterday was the first day New Zealand is at alert level 4, stay-home status, meaning all schools and universities were closed, as well as non-essential businesses.

Wayne Jackson, acting chief executive of NorthTec, said the polytechnic had been gearing up for the likelihood it would have to close campuses in the wake of Covid-19.

"Staff have been working hard to prepare to deliver their classes remotely and these preparations are continuing throughout this week," he said. "For the next two weeks, tutors will teach their classes through digital and online channels."

Students have been asked to do self-directed learning for the rest of this week, to allow staff to prepare resources.

"We are doing all we can to support our students and to ensure that their education is not disadvantaged through this national emergency. Our student support services will still be available by phone and online, to help students through this difficult time."

NorthTec is also setting up additional IT support services to assist students with remote learning.