Following the Prime Minister's announcement that New Zealand is now at Covid-19 Alert Level 2, Waipā District Council's libraries and Te Awamutu Museum are closed from Monday.

The move comes as a precaution to slow the spread of Covid-19 by promoting physical distancing where possible.

Chief executive Garry Dyet said Council needed to take all steps possible to help slow down the spread of the disease and protect the community's health.

The Te Awamutu and Cambridge libraries and Te Awamutu museum will be closed until further notice.

GoWaipa, which operates the Te Awamutu Events Centre and includes Livingstone Aquatics, Club Waipā, Swim Waipā, café and ASB Stadium, has also closed its facility.

"It's a decision we have not taken lightly. The wellbeing of our staff and community is the priority, and we're following the guidelines and advice of the Government to make sure our staff and the community are safe," said Garry.

"This approach is consistent with what other Councils are doing."

The Cambridge Museum, which operates independently from Waipā District Council, has already closed.

Local open spaces and privately-owned cafés remain open.

Council will work with stakeholders to review the usage of community halls and other facilities. Cleaning efforts had also been ramped up at public toilets.

Garry said this was a rapidly changing situation and Council is committed to keeping the community updated as more information comes to hand.