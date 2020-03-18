Coronavirus may not have arrived in the Bay of Plenty but the mental strain of social isolation has, especially among the elderly.

The mental health of senior citizens is Tauranga and Western Bay Grey Power president Jennifer Custins' biggest worry for now.

"People's eightieth and ninetieth birthday celebrations are being cancelled. Family members coming over from overseas are now not going to come," she told the Bay of Plenty Times.

‌

"One of our committee members had to cancel a holiday overseas. It's disruptive in that way at the moment because in Tauranga we haven't had any cases yet."

Advertisement

"We already talk so much about our people being isolated as they get older. Now - unlike a natural disaster like an earthquake where you go and visit somebody and give them a hug - we are all now told to keep our distance," she said.

"We are going to make every effort to keep in touch with our members, reassure them and keep our office open."

There were 20 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand as of Wednesday, eight of which were new. None were in the Bay of Plenty.

Tauranga and Western Bay of Plenty Grey Power president Jennifer Custins. Photo / File

There are 8 new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand - one in Christchurch, two in Waikato and another in Invercargill, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says.

The Government also said there was no evidence of a community outbreak.

Thousands have died of the virus overseas and people aged over 60 are particularly vulnerable.

Bay City Rockers Social Dance Group organiser Gavin Bird said members would meet today and make a plan for the coming weeks.

He said the majority of dancers were single and aged 65 to 80 and up to 80 came to dance at a time.

"It's not just a small number, but we haven't had anyone come back from overseas recently as far as I know. We are a pretty tight-knit group."

Advertisement

He said if the likes of RSAs and Senior Citizens' clubs closed down "it would be a big thing" for many of the dancers in the group.

"They're meeting points for everybody."

Age Concern Tauranga manager Tanya Smith. Photo / File

Age Concern Tauranga manager Tanya Smith said the organisation would be "the first port of call" for any elderly feeling concerned about isolation.

"We have got people on hand who are able to assist them."

She asked members of the public to "touch base with their neighbours, even just leave a note in their mailbox with contact details".

"We do know there are plenty of socially isolated and lonely people out there, it's just that they may feel like they're being a burden. They don't want to be a worry, calling out and reaching out.

"We want those people to know it's okay, they can give us a call and there are plenty of agencies out there that are willing and able to help out ... We can make it happen."