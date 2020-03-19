A Tauranga salon's business has been temporarily cut as 10 staff members returning from an Australian conference are self-isolating.

Hair to Stare At has since had the busy task ahead of contacting clients for the fully-booked stylists for the next two weeks, owner Corina Conn said.

The staff members went to Australia on March 14 for a conference they had planned for a year ago. They spent three nights on the Gold Coast and two in Brisbane.

Conn said the women hit panic mode on Saturday as they scrambled to find tickets back to New Zealand before the Ministry of Health restrictions kicked in at 1am on Monday.

"We found out and freaked out and tried to get back before Monday ... but all the tickets had sold out."

None of the staff were showing symptoms but all were following the Government's orders.

"At the moment it's really stressful because we're trying to reschedule everyone ... this is definitely going to hit us," Conn said.

❗BEAUTIFUL CLIENTS PLEASE READ❗ The girls and Damian had an amazing time in Australia! But unfortunately, on our return... Posted by Hair to stare at on Tuesday, 17 March 2020

Five staff, who were new to the team, did not attend the trip and were able to work which meant the salon had not been completely shut.

Conn said that while the team were in Australia, they visited Movie World which involved no lines and intense caution and sanitising.

"The airport was surreal ... there was no one."

Conn said it was difficult not being able to go to work. Her children have joined her in isolation and were getting on with school work during the day.

"Our customers have been so lovely and understanding," she said.

Conn encouranged anyone could not make an appointment let the team know as soon as possible.