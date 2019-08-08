

A swag of Australian acts, a top cigar-box guitar player from the US, a high-energy instrumental band from Japan and regular Kiwi favourites are among the performers lined up to play in the Far North this weekend.

The Bay of Islands Jazz and Blues Festival, now in its 34th year, will feature 46 acts at seven venues in Paihia, Waitangi and Russell.

Performances start this afternoon and run until late on Sunday. Some bands will also play free sets on the streets around Paihia on Saturday and Sunday morning.

Pakaraka beef farmer and music buff Shirley May, who has organised the past 27 festivals, said this year's event boasted two American performers and "a heap" of bands from Australia.

Advertisement

Australian blues guitarist James Southwell is making a return visit after impressing Bay of Islands crowds in 2015. Photo / Supplied

There was so much interest from across the Tasman she had to turn down 18 Australian bands to ensure there was room for NZ acts.

The US musicians are Chicago-born Steve Arvey, one of the world's top cigar-box guitar players, and blues man Elijah Echeveste, a big name in his native Texas.

They will be joined by Japan's Chihiro Yamazaki and Route 14 Band, whose high-energy instrumental pop has been a hit at the past two festivals.

Australians acts include outstanding blues guitarist James Southwell, one of the highlights of the 2015 festival; Dezzie D and the Stingrayz, who promise to transport their audiences back to the 1940s and 50s; the ever-popular duo Wizard and Oz; and Barry

Charles, an innovative singer with a five-octave range.

NZ acts include the acclaimed Nairobi Trio; popular Tauranga bands Brilleaux and Kokomo; and the Lex Pistols, a group of swing-loving Auckland lawyers and the odd GP, who have played at every festival since its inception.

Cigar-box guitar maestro Steve Arvey from the USA. Photo / Ronnie Weber

Accomplished jazz and blues singer Erna Ferry, who last performed at the festival 20 years ago, is set to return as the Two Bluesy Blondes along with Julie Lamb.

As always, plenty of Northland talent will be on show. Local performers include the Basin City Big Band, Jam Sandwich, Joe Carbery Swingtet, Moondog, Soulshine, September Moon and the Tauraroa School Band.

The only change from last year's venues is the addition of Russell Town Hall, replacing the Duke Tavern which shut earlier this year. Entry badges cost $80 and are available from all venues and online for the first time via ticketing site eventbrite.

Advertisement

May said there had been ''a few grizzles'' about the price increase, ''but we hadn't changed the price for nine years and all our costs have gone up''.

She urged jazz and blues fans to support the event and ensure it would be back for the 35th anniversary festival next year.

"If people don't support it, it'll fold," she said.

An hourly shuttle bus will run between the venues without charge for badge holders.

Discounted tickets for the Paihia-Russell ferry are also available.

• Go to www.jazz-blues.co.nz for more information.