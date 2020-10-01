Raybon Kan show

Renowned Kiwi comedian Raybon Kan will bring his Kan Touch This show to Whanganui next month as part of a nationwide tour. Kan has performed at major comedy festivals including Melbourne, Edinburgh and the prestigious Just for Laughs in Montreal, as well as being named best comedian by Metro and North & South magazines. He will perform on Thursday, October 22, at Lucky Bar. The show kicks off at 8pm.

Vehicles roll in crashes

Crashes in Whanganui and Hāwera in which vehicles rolled resulted in seven people being taken to hospital with moderate and minor injuries. Four people with minor injuries were taken to Whanganui Hospital after a car rolled on Airport Rd about 10pm on Wednesday. The passengers - two young mothers and two babies, aged 6 months and 7 months - were checked at Whanganui Hospital and released later that night. About 8am yesterday emergency services were alerted to a car that had rolled in Denby Rd, Hāwera. Three people were taken to Hāwera Hospital, two with moderate injuries and one with minor injuries.

La Nina expected

A La Nina weather pattern is likely to develop during the next three months, Niwa says. This can mean more rain for the north and east of the North Island, and less rain in the South Island. A normal or below normal amount of rain is predicted for the lower and western North Island, including Whanganui. Temperatures are expected to be warmer than normal across the country.

Gas emissions

The gas emitted from Whanganui's wastewater treatment plant may be suitable for burning to generate electricity, and Todd Energy is analysing its components. Electricity could be generated if its quality proves to be consistent, Whanganui District Council infrastructure manager Mark Hughes says.

Advertisement

Artist talk cancelled

The Sarjeant Gallery's artist talk with recent Tylee Cottage artist in residence Matthew McIntyre Wilson, scheduled for 2pm Wednesday, October 7, has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances.