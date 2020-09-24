Stranded Scottish comedian Gary Sansome will headline a night of local comedy at Gag Night on October 1.

The Edinburgh Fringe performer has been delighting New Zealand audiences with his Bald Man Sings Rihanna shows and making the most of being stuck in Aotearoa by performing with various assortments of local comedians.

Whanganui performer Julie Sandbrook (aka Lex) is on the bill along with fellow local Kajun Brooking and Evan Davies from New Plymouth.

"We have been doing shows around Taranaki and Manawatu that have been really well received," Sandbrook said.

"There is plenty of variety for audiences because we all have very different styles.

"Evan's performances are very musical with plenty of singing and guitar."

Davies was a recent finalist in the 2020 Raw Comedy Quest and came away as runner-up for the central North Island prize.

Sandbrook said her own performances were largely unscripted and she likes to read the room before performing.

"I enjoy playing with the audience by sharing my life experiences and encouraging them to respond."

Former jiu-jitsu champ Brooking has only been performing comedy since entering a Raw Comedy Quest night at Lucky Bar in March and Sandbrook said he has been cracking audiences up.

Both Brooking and Sandbrook will also be performing at the Royal Wanganui Opera House with Li'i Alaimoana at his SeriousLi'i? show on October 2.

Gag Night will be hosted by Feilding comedian Ben "Tito" Caldwell on MC duties.

Sandbrook said the group is well warmed up after delivering gags to audiences around the wider region including Dannevirke and Sanson.

"It's been great - people are really appreciative and it's a very interactive show."

The event will be hosted at Porridge Watson whose owner Tony Sundman said Whanganui needed some good laughs and comedy nights will become a regular monthly event.

"We started opening on Thursday nights in July and they have been popular," he said.

"The last Thursday of the month is a beer tasting night and we've had Whanganui locals Lads Brewing Company and Roots Brewing Co."

Gag Night: 7.30pm, Thursday, October 1 at Porridge Watson, 30 Drews Ave. Tickets $20 plus booking fees from eventfinda $30 if you buy on the night.