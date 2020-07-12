Ki ora, Alison (Editor),

My name is Malia Cousins.

I live in Gisborne and I come to Whangamatā in the school holidays. This school holidays when I came here I thought about making a poem about all the fun times I have had here in the summer and they are just a few. I am 9 and go to Makaraka School in Gisborne. I do not write much but I was bored so I thought of writing a poem. My grandparents are Jo Wolfenden (Jo Jo) and Richard Wolfenden (papa Rick), and they thought my poem would be good enough for the newspaper because it is about the beauty of Whangamatā. My Jojo owns Ear Health.

This is my poem I hope you enjoy,

Whangamatā

The bright rays from the sun shine on me

The soft wind ripples through the air

The sound of the sea makes me feel happy

The beauty of the land it is gorgeous

The warm sand between my toes tickles my feet

Boogie boarding the big waves feels like surfing

Going on the boat to Slipper Island with the

wind in my hair

Dancing around when I get here

The excitement of coming to Whangamatā

The fresh air and the clean water

It is the best place to go to

And the best family to stay with

I shall return!