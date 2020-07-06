Before a good-sized and expectant crowd, the CMP Construction Whangamata Red n Whites stepped out against league leaders Mercury Bay at their Aickin Rd ground.

It was the local side that controlled the game early on before Mercury Bay piled up an unassailable 22-point lead with four tries. The slumbering Whangamata re-ignited in the final third of the game to close within seven points only to finish second with a final score of Whangamata 20 v Mercury Bay 27.

After a solid opening that notably did not produce any points for Whangamata the visitors found gaps in the Red n Whites' defence. After 14 minutes the Bay right winger dotted down then repeated the action in a similar move after 25 minutes. Whangamata 0 v Mercury Bay 10.

Local rugby guru Warren Glass commented: "They've got 10 points, they've got confidence."

And so it proved as Mercury Bay took their lead to 22-0 at half-time. The Whangamata half-time reflection didn't change much as Bay bounced out to 27-0 lead. Then a superb and spirited Red n White fightback shook the Mercury Bay side in the final part of the game. Two tries, one converted by Pedro, closed the score line to Whangamata 12 v Mercury Bay 27 and in with an outside chance of snatching something from this game.

Veteran prop Tui Hall inspired his team and fired up the local crowd with several rampaging runs, one of which resulted in a stampede-like try.

The block-like Tui tucked the ball under his arm, put his head down and was bull dozed over the Mercury Bay try-line to the joy of the locals. Noted local supporter Matt roared "Tui - you bloody beauty, mate." Seven minutes left on the clock and the scoreboard read Whangamata 17 v Mercury Bay 27.

Then with only two minutes remaining a tactical decision was made to kick a penalty goal and close the gap to seven points and give Whangamata a bonus point. Pedro duly caressed the ball over the cross bar and between the uprights to give Whangamata a precious bonus point.

The Whangamata Scaffolding player of the day was the hooker Scotty Day for a dynamic display of forward play that combined the hard work in the tight with resolute tackling. Thanks to match day ball sponsor Splice Construction.

Tairua continued their winning form with a crushing 57-0 win over Te Aroha Cobras. Coming up this Saturday at 2pm Waihi Athletic host Waihou while Whangamata travel to Waitakaruru to play unbeaten Hauraki North.

Results: Saturday, July 4: Thames Valley Senior A.

Whangamata 20 v Mercury Bay 27, Waihi Athletic 20 v Hauraki North 52, Te Aroha Cobras 40 v Paeroa 15, Waihou 45 v Thames 28. Senior B. Mercury Bay 0 v Coromandel 60, Thames 17 v Hauraki North 45, Tairua 57 v Te Aroha Cobras 0.