We have been on level 1 for a while and it feels like we are close to being back to normal as we knew it, but before we all forget the efforts of those who worked through the lockdown, the Whangamata RSA executive decided to honour them.

This was also an occasion for our RSA, its members and the community to recognise and appreciate the dedication and commitment of all essential workers and thank them personally.

On Saturday, Whangamata RSA put on an afternoon tea and presented certificates to essential workers who put their community before their own safety. The event had a low turnout, maybe due to the weather, so there is another chance for all to say thank you to these heroes.

We have arranged a repeat on Saturday, July 11 between 2pm and 4pm. We'll be having a mix and mingle from 2pm, presenting the certificates around 3pm and then serving afternoon tea.

Everyone is welcome to join us. For catering purposes, please let us know if you will be attending: rsamanager@outlook.com or 865 9419.