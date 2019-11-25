It's colourful. It's noisy. It's tiring. But it is one hell of a lot of fun!

That's how I'd describe the fourth annual Scoot 4 Loot charity scooter ride.

All it takes is a 50cc scooter and although a costume isn't compulsory, it certainly adds to the flavour of the event.

Riders will depart Whangamatā at 7:30am on December 1 and this year we will be raising money for Breast Cancer NZ. We usually raise $4000-$5000 each year which is pretty phenomenal when you think about it — and unfortunately we all know someone who has been affected by breast cancer.

We live on and love the Coromandel Peninsula, but I can honestly say you don't appreciate the beauty of it until you travel it by scooter.

You have the time to soak it all up and take it in.

SCOOT FOR LOOT: Driving around the Coromandel on a scooter is the best way to see the place...including the pigs on the 309 Rd.

You hear the birds and water flowing through the creeks and sweet smells of the bush.

One of the highlights is riding down the Thames Coast with pōhutukawa in full bloom to remind us Christmas is just around the corner.

Anyone wanting to join the ride is welcome to the team muster at the Smoky Pallet at 5:30pm tonight — Thursday 28 November.

Riders can also sign up or people can make a sponsorship donation at takeaction.org.nz/page/scoot4loot



- Noddy Watts is the organiser of the Repco Beach Hop 2019 and his company kiwisontour.com, takes self drive tours on Route 66 in the USA. Scoot for Loot is a Whangamatā-based charitable event raising money for a good cause.