News Briefs

No track fault found

Early investigations into the Taupo Quay train derailment last month suggest it was not the result of track fault or fault in the rolling stock. The train, with more than 30 carriages, came off the tracks around 7am on November 29. The stoppage caused a road block on Taupo Quay near the Heads Rd intersection for around five hours. The derailment caused around $4000 worth of damage to the track and caused a delay to six other train services. The incident is still under investigation.



Bus to run on Fridays

Horizons Regional Council's monthly bus service from Taihape to Whanganui will run on Fridays rather than Thursdays during January and February. The temporary change has been made because both first Thursdays in those months fall on public holidays. The service returns to the usual Thursday in March, and the Taihape - Palmerston North service is unchanged.

Climate workshop

Whanganui District Council will hold a workshop for elected members in January to discuss public feedback on climate change and to develop a climate change strategy and action plan. It says the strategy "will factor climate change into all aspects of the council's decision-making". The council is meeting with iwi representatives as part of the process. In August the council formally recognised "that a global climate crisis is impending" and sought feedback from the community.



Correction

The performance of Wanganui Repertory's Christmas Panto Cinders - The True Story is at 4pm on Saturday not 1pm as listed in What's On.

Swimming off limits at Dudding Lake due to toxic algea.

Algea less dense

The density of blue-green algae/cyanobacteria at Dudding Lake has reduced since last week, a Horizons spokesman says. However its health-risk warning will remain in place until the reduction has been checked. The algal species sampled there last week was non-toxic, and the December 8 sample is being checked for toxicity as well. Algae levels are low at Lake Wiritoa, which is suitable for swimming.