Members of the Whanganui community are gearing up to demonstrate their concerns about climate change this Friday.

Following on from the School Strike For Climate in March, Whanganui teenager Amelia Jury is organising another event as part of the worldwide strike for climate action.

Whanganui's Strike 4 Climate starts at 10am on Friday in Majestic Square, marches to the Whanganui District Council office, then spreads out into a community rubbish clean-up starting at the Whanganui River. It's for people of any age who want more action on climate change.

A small group, including Jury, met at the Whanganui Resource Recovery Centre on Sunday to make banners and signs for the Strike 4 Climate.

They used cardboard left for recycling, previously-used corflute, paint, bamboo poles and fabric from the Reuse Academy, organiser Cat Atkinson said.

Lola Fisher compiled a list of slogans for people to use if they needed ideas. Her brother Calexico painted a blue and green earth, while Jury's sign focused on the health of the Whanganui awa.

Video of past climate change protests and of 16-year-old Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg urging people to action was shown as the group worked.

Signs used at previous climate demonstrations have been stored by John Milnes to add to those available on September 27.

"We have a few people here but we are making enough for people who don't have signs at the strike," Jury said.

Jury is working with other Year 11 students at Whanganui Girls' College - Sophie Archer, Marianne Arthur, Tamiqua Hughes and Jayda McCaw - to organise Whanganui's Strike 4 Climate and she has joined the national School Strike 4 Climate NZ group.

Tamiqua Hughes (left) and Jayda McCaw make signs for use at the Strike 4 Climate. Photo / Lewis Gardner

A second strike was needed to protect our environment, Jury said.

Whanganui District Council is doing things to adapt to climate change but "it sometimes feels like they're not doing enough, and they scrapped the idea of declaring a climate emergency".

The girls would like more environmental awareness about activities in everyday life. They are keen to see better public transport too.

On Friday at Majestic Square there will be an open mic for speeches. Jury will speak and she's expecting Whanganui Mayor Hamish McDouall and some Whanganui councillors to speak as well.

After that the crowd will march to the council office via Maria Pl, and people will present their ideas on how the council can react to climate change. The council is in the midst of public consultation on its response to climate change.