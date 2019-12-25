The festive season can be a time for celebration and connection, but for some, it may be stressful and lonely.

For older people who might not have family close by it could be a particularly lonely time of year, Age Concern Whanganui manager Michelle Malcolm, said.

A Christmas Secret Santa initiative set up for those Age Concern supports in Whanganui received an overwhelming response from the community, Malcolm said.

The organisation delivered 206 parcels, with three to four wrapped items in each, over three days.

Advertisement

It was a busy time for Age Concern staff wrapping the presents, and the weather was not in their favour come delivery time so they all got soaked, but Malcolm said it was worth getting wet for.

"We delivered to people that we know, but the sad thing is there are no doubt a number of older people that we don't know who are living alone and are lonely."

She said everyone in the community needed to be aware this time of year could be difficult, and not just for older people.

"Maybe extend an invitation for Christmas lunch, like the guy off the New World advert on TV or pop over and say hi to your neighbour and see how they are.

"Simple gestures as this may make someone's day and remind them people care about them."

The Mental Health Foundation expects 29 per cent of all New Zealanders to feel an added financial and social stress over the Christmas period.

They encourage people to spend quality time their friends and families, go and visit Christmas lights, listen to Christmas carols, make Christmas arts and crafts or go visiting in rest homes and animal shelters.

Holiday services

• Whanganui District Health Board's SUPP team and ICAMHS are working their normal hours apart from statutory holidays.

Advertisement

• Whanganui DHB's Mental Health Assessment & Home Treatment team are also on call 24/7 on 0800 653 358.

• Access Community Health, Nationwide Health and Disability Advocacy Service, Wahine Māori Whakaruruhau and Whanganui Community Living Trust are also only closing statutory holidays.

• Brain Injury Association Whanganui, Whanganui Diabetes NZ branch, People First NZ, Volunteer Whanganui will all open again from January 13.