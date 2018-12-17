Saturday's Chronicle story about the stoush over the name of a burger drew an almost unprecedented level of community comment for a local news story.

Online, it quickly rocketed to one of our most read articles of the year.

Hundreds of people spoke out – mostly in support of Burger Cartel, the young Whanganui East business under fire from city resident Karyn Hoskin for the name given to one of its children's menu burgers.

Notwithstanding that the monicker fits within the theme of the business, the name "Trafficking" has connotations of child sex and drug trades and is therefore inappropriate for young minds, Hoskin argued.

Advertisement

Karyn Hoskin has made a complaint against Burger Cartel over the name of a kid's burger.

Although few and far between, there was support for her concerns and debate on social media raged for much of the weekend.

Support for Burger Cartel was, however, overwhelming, with most people seeing little wrong with the name, drawing parallels with the likes of Hell's Pizza and the names given to its food range, such a Purgatory, among others.

But, as is disappointingly common on social media, not all points of view were well put — if, indeed, at all. Some chose, instead, to personally attack Hoskin with derogation and spite.

To be clear, our view is that Hoskin's objections to the "Trafficking" burger were over-stated. But she had every right to air them.

Cameron Archibald of Burger Cartel ... under fire for its Trafficking burger.

Society needs our watchdogs. Standards — too liberal as some may perceive them to be — remain important.

Healthy debate leads to better understanding of diverse opinions and better outcomes. It may be naïve to expect such on social media, but we can live in hope.

Cameron Archibald of Burger Cartel accepting Christmas gift donations for needy children.

Meantime Burger Cartel is accepting donations of Christmas gifts for needy kids. As yet no one has complained that reinforces the commercialisation of a religious festival, or excludes the majority of religions that do not observe Christmas.

But on social media, anything is possible.