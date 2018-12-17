

Whanganui Hospital will serve patients a delicious meal on Christmas day - beginning with a traditional Christmas ay dinner at midday.

Patients can choose to have roast lamb or roast chicken served with roast vegetables, baby carrots and peas or vegetarian filo roll with roast vegetables, baby carrots and peas.

For pudding the choices are steamed plum pudding served with brandy sauce; pavlova with berry sauce; or sugar-free jelly and fruit. Surprise Christmas treats will top off the meal.

The evening meal will begin with roasted pumpkin soup, followed by a choice of glazed ham (served with steamed gourmet potatoes and salad); a roast turkey and cranberry sauce sandwich with salad; or roast vegetable and feta salad.

Advertisement

Evening desserts will be a choice of double chocolate mousse with a gingerbread man, stewed fruit, or jelly and ice cream.

Supper will be cheese and crackers, or berry yoghurt.

Depending on patient numbers, about 100 meals are likely to be served each mealtime by Spotless Services in Whanganui Hospital, and about 200 in Palmerston North Hospital.

About 30 Whanganui, 120 Palmerston North and 50 rural community Meals on Wheels recipients will receive the same Christmas lunch.

Whanganui DHB chief executive Russell Simpson and his family plan to visit the hospital on Christmas Day and may drop into the main cafeteria while staff on duty are enjoying their lunch.