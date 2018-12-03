Dannevirke's Christmas parade on Saturday was one of the best and delighted young and old as it made its way down High St.

The Melissa Martin Academy of Dance Polar Express about to head down High St. This float was second in the best business category.

Winners: Champion Christmas float, KB Ford; Best Childrens' float Busy Bees; runner-up First Years Preschool; Best Business float, Turton's Partnership, runner-up Melissa Martin Dance School; Best Christmas themed float Ruahine School; runner-up Dannevirke Fantasy Cave; Most original float Dannevirke Theatre Company Allo! Allo!; Peoples' choice award (Public vote)

Barney Mabey rocked it as Elvis on the KB Ford float which won the Champion Christmas float prize.

Dannevirke Fantasy Cave, runner-up KB Ford.

* Full coverage in Dannevirke News, on Saturday, December 8.

Advertisement

Ruahine School had their production line working, complete with a working conveyor belt sending presents to the North Pole. This float won the best Christmas themed float.