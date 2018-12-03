Dannevirke's Christmas parade on Saturday was one of the best and delighted young and old as it made its way down High St.
Winners: Champion Christmas float, KB Ford; Best Childrens' float Busy Bees; runner-up First Years Preschool; Best Business float, Turton's Partnership, runner-up Melissa Martin Dance School; Best Christmas themed float Ruahine School; runner-up Dannevirke Fantasy Cave; Most original float Dannevirke Theatre Company Allo! Allo!; Peoples' choice award (Public vote)
Dannevirke Fantasy Cave, runner-up KB Ford.
* Full coverage in Dannevirke News, on Saturday, December 8.
Advertisement