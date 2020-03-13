

''This is not New Zealand and this is not New Zealanders. This hatred must not be allowed to win in this peaceful country."

Those were the words from Suhil Musa, Imam for the Northland Muslim Community Charitable Trust, on March 15, last year, just minutes after the terror attack on two mosques in Christchurch that left 51 people dead.

They were all Muslim worshippers at afternoon prayers, in their mosque, which should be the safest place to be.

On March 14, last year, Northland, and New Zealand's, Muslim community was relatively unknown, carrying out their daily lives without much attention.

In Northland there are about 60 Muslim families, with about 40 of them in Whangārei, all fairly anonymously within their communities.

But the terror attacks thrust New Zealand's Islamic community firmly into the spotlight, and things could have gone one of two ways.

The Northern Advocate caught up with Musa this week as the first anniversary of the atrocity is marked tomorrow.

He said he was worried after the horror attacks that the hatred and division the alleged perpetrator wanted to happen would occur.

But he's delighted that the opposite has happened and is so proud of the response that New Zealand has shown the Muslim community right across the country.

Claire Bracey with her two-year-old son Arlo were among those who went to the Northland Islamic Centre as a sign of unity after the shootings at the mosques in Christchurch.

From the public rallies in show of support, including at Whangārei's Cafler Park, the words and actions of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, including wearing a hijab in public, to the support of organisations like the police, St John, other churches and the Government, all helped the Muslim community recover after the attacks, he said.

''The aroha and love that was shown to us as a community was overwhelming and really helped. I think (the hatred) has not been allowed to win, the love and the aroha is winning.''

Musa said Muslims across the country, including those in Northland, would mark tomorrow's anniversary by remembering and praying for those who lost their lives, their families and for the country as a whole to help it heal.

Musa said within minutes of news of the shootings he was contacted by many friends and colleagues - Maori, Pakeha, Muslim and non-Muslim - who all passed on their thoughts and condolences.

A large crowd attended The Northland Islamic Centre as a sign of unity after the shootings at the mosques in Christchurch last March. Armed police attended the gathering.

"These people were at their prayers, in peace, praying at their mosque. This should not be happening in a place of worship ... it should not be happening anywhere," Musa said.

He said the Muslim community could not give enough thanks to all those who had opened up their hearts and minds to accepting the community, rather than going the other way, and he was sorry that he could not thank them all personally.

''To the locals, (for) the cards, the flowers, the aroha, the support and love, thank you, thank you very much. To those who offered support and to walk with us when we felt unsafe; the public vigil held in Laurie Hall Park; the support from local police; local government organisations were immense; Mayor Sheryl Mai; the support of various businesses, such as Mitre 10 that offered help with any materials we needed. Thank you.

Imam Suhil Musa thanked the large crowd who went to the Northland Islamic Centre after last year's mosque attacks for their support.

''For the 51 trees that were planted at Whangarei Falls to honour the Christchurch mosque victims; naming Kiwi (in Pukenui Forest) after some of the victims was amazing and such a great and unique way to honour them. And so Kiwi.''

One of the most wonderful things for him was that New Zealanders were becoming more interested in understanding Islam, and realising that it was based on the tenet of peace.

"Islam means peace, and people are starting to understand that. In Islam we don't justify killing anybody, just like other religions,'' he said.

Musa said looking forward if New Zealanders wanted to prevent further hatred and violence they need to education their children about all religions so they get a better understanding of them, and realise that they all have the same messages.

''Whether you are a believer or non-believer, we need to understand each other better, and realise we are all human beings, we are all here together and that it's only through peace and understanding that we can live together.''

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Whats Up?: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

