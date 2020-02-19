Raw American muscle will be rolling into Hāwera this Friday for AmeriCARna, celebrating American culture and cars.

Event director John Rae started AmeriCARna in 2007 and the event has become a highlight on the calendar for Hāwera and other Taranaki towns.

More than 700 vehicles are registered for 2020's edition, and Rae expects it to be an awesome few days.

"People come from all over the country. We always get a few from the South Island. Predominantly, every part of the North Island we have cars attend.

"It's all American cars. That what makes our event different. It's American vehicles or American-themed vehicles only.

"Typically 20 to 25 per cent of the entrants each year are first-timers. Then you get your regulars that come every year regardless, then you get people that come to the event every second or third year."

The event begins in Ōpunakē Beach on Wednesday, heads to Waitara and Inglewood on Thursday, then to Stratford and Hāwera on Friday, before travelling to New Plymouth on Friday night to set up for the final day on Saturday.

AmeriCARna participants parked up at Ōpunakē Beach. Photo / Supplied

READ MORE:

• American cars visit Stratford on Friday as AmeriCARna roars in

• Stratford residents get ready for Americarna

• Ilona Hanne: Back in time taste of Americarna

• Americarna makes welcome return to Stratford

Advertisement

Rae said the event was "pretty special".

"The communities love it because it's a free event and it brings in a lot of revenue to the towns and the province."

Rae was expecting many people from Whanganui and Palmerston to travel to Hāwera and New Plymouth for Friday's and Saturday's festivities.

Cars are set to arrive in Hāwera at 1pm on Friday, where they will line the CBD for the afternoon. The town will be filled with live music and be busy with the usual market day. Events will include food stalls, a fashion parade and a scavenger hunt.

Hāwera will also feature a crowd favourite - the stop/go event, where 30 cars will have a drag race over 80 metres. The Harley-Davidson Stunt Riders will make their first appearance at the event and are expected to draw in the crowds.

"People make a big day out of it," South Taranaki District Council community events co-ordinator Hayley Old said.

"They decorate the town, local businesses have window displays. Everyone gets involved to make it a day."

Rae said the event had a certain aura.

Advertisement

"We call it the AmeriCARna calm. I know it might sound a bit gimmicky or cliche, but everybody is just relaxed. There's no stress, people coming to see the cars aren't stressed - everybody is just chilled out and relaxing, having a good time. Well, it doesn't get much better than that."

• For a full run down of the events and routes the cars will take, go to https://americarna.com/events/classic-cover-americarna-2020/