A two car crash during rush hour in Whangārei left the vehicles severely damaged but fortunately none of the drivers or passengers were seriously injured.

Police were called to the scene on Western Hills Drive and the intersection with Central Av about 8.20am yesterday.

Officers initial assessment was a turning vehicle had collided with another. The momentum of the crash pushed the two cars onto a traffic island, with one of them coming to rest up against the traffic lights.

Investigations were continuing and it was likely enforcement action would be taken against one of the drivers.

A tow truck was used to remove the vehicles and traffic was down to one lane until the scene was cleared.