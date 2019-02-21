Not just for petrol heads, the upcoming All Ford Day is fun for the whole family.

Held this year at the Wharepai Domain in Tauranga, the largest single brand car show in the Bay of Plenty is set to be bigger and better than ever.

Organised by Tauranga's Ford Muscle Car Club and now in its 20th year, the event is hoping to attract close to 500 cars.

Anyone with a passion for the blue oval will be treated to Fords of all ages, makes and models, and there are 11 trophies up for grabs.

"The rugby fields at Blake Park are being refurbished, so we have chosen the domain as this year's venue. It's likely we'll be back at the Mount next year," says club president Barry Gordon.

"This is the day for all car enthusiasts, but it's not just the cars that can be admired on the day. There are trade stands, parts traders, American retro furniture, and there is entertainment and a bouncy castle for the kids."

Barry, who's been involved with the club since it started in 1993 and the All Ford Day, explains the Ford Muscle Car Club welcomes anyone who has a passion for Ford, whether you own a Ford muscle car or just aspire to.

Alongside the All Ford Day, the club holds a number of events throughout the year, including track days, car shows, family outings, and get-togethers to socialise. Members also get together for a barbecue to watch Bathurst, and put up a small grandstand and seating along with a big screen projector in one of the club member's sheds.

The annual All Ford Day is their main event open to the public, and the club proudly supports Waipuna Hospice on the day with proceeds from gate sales and by collecting donations.

"If you have a Ford, bring it along for the event. All vehicles entered are eligible for spot prizes."

The cost to enter is $5 per car.

What: All Ford Day 2019

When: Sunday, March 3. Gate for show cars opens 8am. Event 10am-3pm with prizegiving at 2.30pm

Where: Wharepai Domain, Tauranga

Entry: Adults $5, under 14 free.