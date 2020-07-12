July is 'Pink Ribbon' Breast Cancer Awareness month and to mark the event Dannevirke's Elske Centre will hold a pink muffin morning on Tuesday July 28 at 10am.

Elske Centre programme manager Lynne Ellingham-Boyd said there was an open invitation to the event at the Elske Centre, in the St John Anglican Church hall.

Elske Centre is a service provided by Anglican Care Waiapu.

"We will be asking for a $5 donation from those attending and all the money raised from this will go to the Breast Cancer Foundation."

A raffle run by the Elske Centre drawn this month when the centre held an official reopening after the Covid-19 lockdown raised $332. A donation boosted that figure to $362 and that will also go to the Breast Cancer Foundation.

Elske Centre is also donating mastectomy pillows made by volunteer Felicity Garrett.

"Felicity originally made one of these special pillows for an Elske client then decided to keep on making them," Ellingham-Boyd said.

"These pillows help women who have undergone a mastectomy to protect the vulnerable area and help make them feel more secure and comfortable."

Ellingham-Boyd, who was appointed programme manager in March, said she considers the Elske Centre to be a place for activities and friendship for older people, men and women.

"I would love to see them here to support the Breast Cancer Foundation."

Ellingham-Boyd asks that those wishing to attend contact her on 06 374 7070 or 021 621 883 or email her on lynne.ellingham@acw.org.nz for catering purposes.

Elske Centre is open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10am until 3pm and provides activities, outings and meals.

Anyone wishing to find out more about the Breast Cancer Foundation's Pink Ribbon breakfast can do so by following the link on Elske Centre's Facebook page or going to breastcancerfoundation.org.nz.