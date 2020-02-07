Whanganui Cancer Society has received support to stretch its services into rural communities.

David Jones Motors had gifted the Whanganui branch a company car that would be used for driving around town and out into the rural districts and "shouting out Relay for Life," Cancer Society area manager Jane Burgess said.

"They have been one of our major sponsors since 2015 with all sorts of things from Relay for Life to business partnerships and donations."

Burgess said David Jones Motors' donation of the car was for six months but this year Rapid Response Whanganui has come on board and extended the use of the car to 12 months.

"That helps us because otherwise we would only have one car so it helps us to get out into the rural communities," Burgess said.

Rapid Response has also sponsored the signwriting for the new vehicle.

Burgess said with two company cars they can now focus on driving out to rural communities and offering the same services people in Whanganui city receive.

"Because they can't get here to appointments, being able to go out there our supportive care co-ordinator can hold clinics in those areas now so she holds clinics in Marton, Taihape, Ohakune and Raetihi."