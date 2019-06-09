One of Tauranga's biggest annual charity events will blow out 10 candles this year as it hits double digits.

The Pāpāmoa Hills Night Walk will take place on Friday and Saturday nights, raising vital funds for Breast Cancer Support Service Tauranga Trust.

The 5km walk begins at the Poplar Lane's carpark before heading through forest and farmland to the summit of Pāpāmoa Hills Culture and Heritage Park before winding down at the Summerhill Farm.

Breast Cancer Support Service Tauranga Trust service manager Helen Alice said the fundraiser had blossomed from having 35 people at the first event to having more than 500 people during two nights.

In the four years since Alice has been involved, she estimated more than $10,000 had been raised for the cause.

Tui Hambrook and Clare Worden, who created the event all those years ago, had no idea it would grow into one of Tauranga's biggest charity events of the year, Alice said.

The event was created in loving memory of Hambrook's aunt, Janet Chapman.

"It took off very quickly and it was only a few years until they had to add another night."

Alice said the event meant different things to different people. Some people came for the social aspect of the event, which involved a hike with a hot chocolate, sweet treat and easy-listening music at the end of it.

Others came to remember those who had lost a loved one to breast cancer. People could place cards of remembrance at a tribute at the event.

The walk was scheduled to be held under a bright full moon. People taking part could spy glow-worms in some sections of the walk and see the twinkling city lights all the way out to Maketū from the summit.

"It's quite magical up there," she said.

The cancer support service covers the Bay of Plenty region from Waihī Beach to Maketū and receives about 14 referrals a month. The service's support workers make 220 to 270 calls to women a month. It also offers practical help such as providing dinner deliveries.



Pāpāmoa Hills Night Walk

When: Friday and Saturday night

Where: Pāpāmoa Hills Regional Park, Poplar Lane, Tauranga

Tickets: Book through Eventfinda