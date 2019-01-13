Planning is under way for the annual Pauls Rd Live music concert and organiser Kerry O'Sullivan says she hopes it will be as successful as last year.

"The 2018 concert raised over $6000 to support four Whanganui families who have children receiving cancer treatment.

"One mother said the money covered her winter power bills and that is a real help to a family struggling to meet travel costs."

Funds raised from the concerts held at Dean and Marian Butler's home in Pauls Rd since 2008 have mostly been donated to the Starlit Hope Charity founded by Gabby Devine in 2013.

The former Whanganui girl was diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma (a rare type of bone cancer) in February 2012 and spent a year of intensive chemotherapy, radiation and major surgery to remove any remaining tumours.

She featured on TVNZ's Good Sorts for the kindness she showed to others while undergoing her own struggles.

"Gabby was my niece's child and she always talked about the importance of sharing a smile and showing kindness," said O'Sullivan.

"It means a lot to help continue the work she started."

Gabby died at age 13 in 2015, but her vision for Starlit Hope was that it continued to grow and be able to put smiles on the faces of as many children and their families as possible through random acts of kindness.

O'Sullivan said one of the great things about the charity is the lack of administration fees.

"Some charities have big administration fees that put quite a dent in the amount raised before it reaches the intended recipients.

"Starlit Hope has minimal fees so almost all the money goes to the intended recipients and all the families that benefit are in Whanganui."

The Pauls Rd Live concert featuring local and visiting bands will be held in March this year. Photo / Supplied

O'Sullivan said the line-up of bands to play at the concert is still to be decided but promises it will be a great day with fabulous music as always.

Organisers are hoping to get sponsorship from Whanganui businesses as they have in previous years and O'Sullivan said she can be contacted on 027 324 9274.

Tickets are $20 and children under 12 are free. They will go on sale at Gatshack Music on the corner of Ridgway St and St Hill St at the end of January. Gates will open at 11.30am on Sunday, March 3. Bands will play from noon until 7pm. Visitors are encouraged to bring seating, shade, and food and drink.