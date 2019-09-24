On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
How confident are you in the Bay of Plenty's economic future? A new survey has delved into how Bay households feel about the Bay's economy and business experts have listed a number of reasons as to why people may not feel certain about the economy's future. Reporter Zoe Hunter takes a deeper look into the Westpac-McDermott Miller Regional Economic Confidence survey and asks experts what they think.
The future looks bright for some Bay of Plenty businesses but others are recognising the growing uncertainty of the economy, experts say.
Fingers have been pointed at log prices, less harvesting activity andjob losses as the likely reasons for a 10 per cent drop in the Bay's economy in the last three months.
A Westpac-McDermott Miller Regional Economic Confidence survey found only nine per cent of Bay households expected their region's economy to improve in the next year.