Hawke's Bay's iconic Rush Munro's has a new owner, but will remain in local hands.

Hawke's Bay grower John Bostock, who has owned Rush Munro's for nearly 20 years, is handing the reins of New Zealand's oldest ice cream manufacturer to Rush Munro's general manager Vaughan Currie.

"We are delighted that we have sold to a Hawke's Bay family who is passionate about Rush Munro's and its rich history," Bostock said.

"We have resisted many international opportunities and are so pleased that it will stay in local hands."

Rush Munro's has always been privately owned, starting with Frederick Charles Rush Munro and then two other owners, John Coulton and Alastair McSporran before Bostock bought the business in 2001.

Over the past 18 years Rush Munro's ice cream has spread throughout the country into supermarkets, cafes, restaurants and ice cream parlours.

Currie has been the general manager of Rush Munro's for the past two years and is excited about owning the iconic Hawke's Bay business.

John Bostock, right, has owned the company for the last 18 years and is pleased to hand it over to Vaughan Currie and his family. Photo / Supplied

"It's amazing to pick up where John has left off," Currie said.

"We will continue to be true to the Rush Munro's brand that local Hawke's Bay people know and love."



Currie has spent over 20 years in the fast-moving consumer goods industry and now lives in Hawke's Bay with his wife and two children.

His wife Sharon owns a Pilates business Be Pilates and she and the children are looking forward to helping out in the shop when they can.

"Rush Munro's will continue to be a family run business where we are all hands on deck and we keep with tradition to ensure the Rush Munro's experience is a special one."

He has also wasted no time in adding his own touch by renovating the parlour to make it more customer friendly and added some memorabilia, so people can take a trip down memory lane.

"In summer we have massive queues out the door and down the street. Our new renovation will enable us to serve ice cream faster and more efficiently and we can add more flavours to the mix."

Rush Munro's will be increasing its flavour range from 25 to 36 flavours including the premium traditional flavours as well as organic and sorbet.

"We are currently exploring a non-dairy ice cream with no sugar, so there really should be something for everyone with our extensive new offering," Currie said.