A Bay of Plenty company has admitted illegally discharging sediment-laden stormwater from an earthworks site, some of which ended up in a nearby protected wetland.

In the Environment Court earlier this week, Baygold Holdings Limited (Baygold) appeared for sentencing after it earlier pleaded guilty to two charges.

Baygold has admitted a charge of contravening a regional rule under the Bay of Plenty Regional Council's natural resources plan by breaching resource consent conditions.

It also earlier pleaded guilty to a further charge of discharging sediment-laden stormwater on to land in circumstances where it may enter a waterway.

Both charges attract a maximum fine of $600,000.

The Bay of Plenty Regional Council prosecution relates to discharges of sediment-laden stormwater from an earthworks site at or near State Highway 2, Pikowai in August 2018.

Baygold was granted resource consent on March 21, 2018 for earthworks to convert a pastoral land on the site into a large kiwifruit orchard subject to a raft of conditions.

This included ensuring there were no stormwater discharges off-site during the works and all sediment contaminated water generated was discharged to ground soakage.

During an inspection of the site by a council officer in July last year, the officer noted two sediment ponds specified in the resource consent had not been constructed.

A large amount of sediment had run off on the access track adjacent to the property,

Following complaints to the regional council, the same officer visited the site and found there had been two illegal discharges between August 7 and 14 last year.

Sediment contaminated stormwater flowing from the Baygold site alongside SH2 at Pikowai. Photo / Supplied

The discharges deposited sediment along the access track and along State Highway 2.

Contaminated stormwater from the Baygold's earthworks site flowing towards to SH2 at Pikowai. Photo / Supplied

Some of the sediment-laden water also entered the Ōtamarākau Wetland, the court heard.

The council's lawyer Adam Hopkinson told Judge Melinda Dickey that Baygold had either been careless or reckless in not ensuring it adhered to its consent conditions.

Hopkinson said these discharges would have contributed to the "cumulative impact" of sedimentation in the dune slack wetland which had a national priority for protection.

He submitted a fine starting at $80,000 was appropriate given the offending was at the "high end of the scale" and the harm caused, before discounts for early guilty pleas.

Baygold's lawyer Lara Burkhardt argued the council's sentence starting point was too high.

Baygold was genuinely remorseful for these failures and accepted it was "too passive" in the early stages of the earthworks to prevent the risk of these discharges.

This was "moderate serious offending" but there were other parties involved which the court needed to take into account when setting the level of fine, Burkhardt said.

She argued a $50,000 to $60,000 was the appropriate start point for the fine, given the level of fines imposed for similar more serious cases.

Baygold had taken "significant remedial steps" and its previous good character should also been taken into account, Burkhardt said.

Judge Dickey reserved her decision and adjourned matters to November 5.