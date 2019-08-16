The locals reckon William de Lautour could have made an extra $2 million when he sold his Wairoa farm. He won't say, but the local mayor says he deserves a medal for turning down big money from forestry developers, for a lesser offer that will keep the land in beef and sheep. Blair Voorend reports.

Big forestry is moving in to land around Wairoa.

It's a move being pushed by Shane Jones and the Government's Billion Trees goal.

But it's hugely controversial. A new study is now suggesting the spread of forestry onto farmland could cost Wairoa up to 700

