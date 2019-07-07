On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
"We're working with Government onwhat we call a long-term workforce development strategy.
"The idea of that strategy is to give to industry more confidence in labour so we can continue to invest."
He said the strategy covers multiple aspects, including encouraging New Zealanders into the industry, providing backpacker and day-release prisoners with the opportunity to pick fruit, protecting and expanding the Recognised Seasonal Employer scheme.
He said the scheme also included looking at new technology coming into the industry, and how that may change the way the industry works.
"What we are working on is how do we work with Government now to have immediate confidence that through those programmes we can develop a sustainable labour supply."
He said they do not quantify how much of the crop was lost due to lack of workers, but anecdotally it may be more than some years.