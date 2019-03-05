A group of women have found employment together in an unlikely industry as new figures show job advertisements in the Bay of Plenty are soaring.

CNI Logging has been working with 18 women as part of a process to choose an 11-strong, all-female team to work in silviculture.

Health and safety recruitment officer Joe Taute said he believed the team would be the first all-female team in the forestry industry.

"There's a shortage of female employees in forestry everywhere so we're trying to be a bit different and try something new."

Taute said crew members would start out "getting bush fit".

"We're trying to get them used to the idea of waking up at 5.30am and getting home at 5pm. We've set up an introduction to forestry to get them bush fit to start with then move into planting and pruning."

Taute said there was a big requirement for forestry workers and it was a hard job but before the team was formed he would get multiple calls a week about whether there were roles available for females.

Crew manager Truedi Taia said she had previously worked for CNI and had found other women who would join her when the new role came up.

"It's a good opportunity for our ladies to learn forestry and I'd encourage anybody to give it a go.

"I think women should be known in this industry. You don't hear about whole women crews."

Paige Tauarua said she was eager to get started and had been looking for work in the industry.

She said being in an all-female team made her feel more comfortable.

Pam Purdie agreed and said it was not as intimidating working with all women.

The women range in age from 17 to 40.