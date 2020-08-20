ADVERTORIAL

Tararua Refrigeration Services cover the Tararua District between Waipukurau to Eketāhuna. They are your one-stop shop for refrigeration and air conditioning service work - installation and maintenance.

They sell Daikin and Mitsubishi heat pumps. "We build our own chillers and walk-in freezers as well," says manager/owner Richard Fleming. "We do dairy farm work - refrigeration and maintenance. For dairies, cafes and restaurants we supply glass-door chillers and serve-overs. Anything to do with refrigeration.

Jonty (second-year apprentice) with owner/manager Richard Fleming and Matt - heat pump installer.

"We have a big range of offerings - ventilation systems (Smartvent agents) positive pressure and heat recovery home ventilation systems. These stop condensation (no more crying windows.) Heat transfer systems are available for sending heat from the fireplace to other rooms in a house.

"We carry out heat pump servicing for all brands. Its good to do this at least once a year. Vehicles, farm machinery, air conditioning in vehicles - service and regassing, tractors, big trucks, bulldozers - all sorts.

Advertisement

■ "Our office is now open Mondays to Fridays from 9.30am - 1.30pm daily, 64 Main St, Pahiatua phone 0800 272 827."