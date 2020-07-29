In a 12-try feast, Aotea seniors defeated Waipawa at Rugby Park on Saturday, July 25, 48-26.

Having squeaked home 25-24 with a late penalty against Waipukurau the previous week away to win the first round unbeaten, Aotea was looking to have a strong game against Waipawa at the start of the second round – a team it just beat by a similar margin at Waipawa.

Samaya Lilo scored twice and set up several other tries.

Waipawa was having a good season and it was not going to be a pushover but Aotea soon set the tone with two early tries through continuous flowing attacks linking forwards and backs.

Waipawa fought back with a pushover try but Aotea was in great form, exhibiting a terrific display of attacking football and scoring three more tries and taking a 27-5 lead into halftime.

The second half was a tit-for-tat affair, each team scoring in turn and displaying speed with skill at every turn. Each team scored three tries, the last to Waipawa to reflect fairly the battle which had taken place.

The carpark was full of spectators and the locals enjoyed a festival of sport.