For the last two years Alan and Eileen Holmes have been donating their Winter Fuel Allowance to the Dannevirke food banks.

All those who are over 65 on Government Super receive this allowance to help those struggling financially with heating over the winter. Of course not everyone is struggling and in need of this allowance.

Alan and Eileen would like you to donate that money to the Salvation Army and St Vincent De Paul food banks. They offer to collect the money, add it to their own, purchase the supplies which the food banks have requested from the New World Supermarket at previously arranged discount prices and deliver, hopefully, by the end of August.

Starting in 2018, Alan and Eileen's idea has snowballed, doubling in value each year - raising $2000 in 2019 and hopefully doubling again.

Alan thanked all previous donors and assures all donors their names and donations will remain anonymous throughout.

New World owner Bruce Jenkins is a keen supporter of the food banks and said he would be happy to support the initiative. He already has a scheme whereby customers can fill a bag with grocery items that is then donated to the food banks.

Both food banks last year were thrilled with the donations which arrived just in time to replenish dwindling supplies. The need is even greater this year.

To contact Alan and Eileen call 06 374 6090 or email e.holmes@xtra.co.nz