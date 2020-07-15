Bush Women's rugby has restarted after an 18-year hiatus with a great effort beating Whanganui Metro Women's 39-17 on Saturday, July 11, at Bush Multi-Sport Park.

The Bush Women's team applied pressure right from the start with an early try. They had to fight for their victory against the newly formed Metro team though.

Kelsie McErlain from Bush played an outstanding game.

The Bush team has player-coach Sam Tipene at the helm.

Tipene was raised in Pahiatua and educated at Tararua College where she played in the Wairarapa-Bush Secondary Schools side, then known as Manawatu Secondary Schools.

She went on to play for Eketahuna where she spent most of her club rugby.

After the team shut down because of numbers, Tipene moved to play for Kia Toa for three years. Seven years ago she and her sister debuted for the Manawatu Cyclones, an elite women's rugby team, where she still plays as open-side flanker.

On Saturday Bush fielded a full team with five reserves on the bench.

"The girls are good," said Tipene. "Pahiatua girls are able to come along and grow the game, have some fun and get more competitive as time goes on. This team has drawn some players out of retirement and brought in some young players.

"I would encourage any girls to join the team - pick up the ball and have a go - girls can do anything. Go Bush," she said.

"We are so happy as a club to be supporting Sam and the Women's Rugby team," said Bush Rugby president Clint Worthington.

"It's a real honour and privilege to be able to have this in Pahiatua. Sam has a passion for the game, but to also bring the women together to be able to play in the Manawatu competition is exciting for both Bush and the community.

"We wish them all the best for the rest of the season and look forward to watching them develop their game."