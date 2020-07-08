The New Zealand Sheep Dog Trial Association, in conjunction with sponsors Tux, holds a series of yarding challenges throughout NZ every year from June, culminating in a grand final in January.

For a number of reasons, mainly Covid-19, the Ohingaiti challenge was cancelled but thanks to local Dannevirke farmer and dog trialist Bernard Arends, it was rescheduled for July 2-4 with the final on July 5 at his property Te Oranga Farm, Graham Rd, Dannevirke.

The competition was blessed with three glorious mid-winter days although the opening Thursday was about as bad as winter could produce.

Under atrocious conditions on Thursday July 2 in the maiden competition all three local Pukemiro cadets excelled against competition from all over New Zealand. All their hard work and training paid off. James Noble–Campbell and his dog Bry won the prize for the top maiden dog of the day and went on to become the overall winner of the maiden man/maiden dog of the trial.

Advertisement

He now qualifies to go to the North Island finals at Taupo in January to compete in the maiden section. The other two lads Connor McIntyre and Zane Rogers both did themselves and their dogs extremely proud.

From Friday to Sunday the weather conditions could not have been better. Once again local competitors, this time in the open competition, excelled.

Guy Peacock and Slim from Dannevirke were the overall winners, Bob Bruce with Jaco from Hawke's Bay was 3rd, Bernard Arends with Jazz and Lindsay Schmidt with Jed both from Dannevirke were 5th and 6th respectively. A just reward for Bernard and Lindsay who both put a lot of effort into the smooth running of the trial. Seventh was Howard Ingles from Hawke's Bay with Lou. Also in the final 15 was Jim Wilson from Hawke's Bay with two dogs Cap and Jed.

There were other experienced and respected competitors with local connections including Brian Dickie now resident in Whanganui but a long-time farmer in the Waitahora and Wendy Schmidt a recent arrival in Te Rehunga with many national titles in dog trialling, recently retiring as a national judge and with a great reputation for making the best dog coats.

The top three competitors in the open have also qualified to compete at Taupo in January in the open section. Normally only the top two competitors go forward but because of the large number of entries being over 200 dogs (255 dogs entered) three go forward to Taupo.

National Party candidate for Wairarapa Mike Butterick was a welcome visitor spending time during Thursday's chill mingling with everyone present.

Final results:

1 G Peacock, Slim 94.5; 2 M Utting, Fern 93.5; 3 B Bruce, Jaco 92.5; 4 I Burling, Mate 92; 5 B Arends, Jazz 90.5; 6 L Schmidt, Jed 87.5; 7 H Ingles, Lou 72; 8 R Mead, Gum 71; 9 J Wilson, Jed 58; 10 G Walker, Lace 57.5; 11 K Oliver, Shy 56.5; 12 J Wilson, Cap 56; 13 G Northcott, Jay 55.5; 14 G Wellington, Rachel, 15 L Philburn, Meg 31.

Advertisement

Maiden Dog Thursday: James Noble–Campbell, Bry 88

Maiden Dog Friday: J Morrison, Dazzle 84

Maiden Dog Saturday: A Savage, Queen 93.5