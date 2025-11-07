“We’re focused on improving accessibility, safety, and the overall experience for the thousands of loyal concert-goers.”

During this period, Mission Estate Restaurant and Cellar Door remain open seven days a week, welcoming locals and visitors to enjoy the estate and see progress first-hand.

The current redevelopment work will take 4–6 weeks and involves removing buildings now surplus to requirements to create more space, better crowd flow and improved access to and from the venue on event days.

It is understood it doesn’t involve any need for extra audience seating to meet demands or requirements from artists.

SEL director of events Garry Craft said the enhancements would ensure the concert remains one of the country’s most enjoyable and well-managed outdoor events.

“The Mission site is unique - beautiful, historic and intimate,” he said. “These upgrades will make it easier and safer for patrons to move around the venue, ensuring we’re ready to attract major international talent to Napier.”

Hocquard said: “We know people are eager for news of the next concert. We share that excitement and are committed to delivering another unforgettable experience at a venue that’s better than ever.”

The announcement again sparks rumour and conjecture around whether a Mission Concert will take place in 2026, and, if so, who the artist will be.

But Craft told Hawke’s Bay Today that while he has “a good one” he hopes will “come off” next year, he “wouldn’t put any money” on any Mission Concert this summer.

Asked of audience seating preference of acts was a factor, he said some rule themselves out because of venue preferences, for example, Ed Sheeran, who he says has built a concert format around football stadium venues and 360 degree audience viewing.

While the new season is short on big names coming Downunder, he detects some movement for the better in the market long term, saying, as another example, that there are acts re-releasing material to perhaps test the interest, indicating “maybe” they are thinking of touring in the not-too-distant future.

He listed Queen and Adam Lambert, Madonna, Bon Jovi, and Stevie Nicks as among those subject of tour speculation.

Doug Laing has been a reporter for more than 50 years, and the annual Mission Concert has been staged almost every year for more than half of it.