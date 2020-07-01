Although the final score was 27-5 to Dannevirke Sports against Bush in the first round of the Manawatu Premier 2 grade the game was much closer than that and for much of the match it was a real arm wrestle, both teams having scoring opportunities.

The difference was Dannevirke Sports converted three of those into tries to Bush's one and Dannevirke's kicker Gillis Chase kicked three conversions and two penalties for a perfect record.

Bush and Dannevirke Sports Seniors after their hard-fought game at Rugby Park in Dannevirke on Saturday, June 27.

It was the classic local derby once again at Rugby Park where another large crowd was treated to a spectacle of hard-driving forward play and strong back movements with equally committed defence.

The game was unusual from the start with Golden Oldie scrums being instituted since Bush did not have a specialist front row. The rest of the match was evenly contested in both mauls and lineouts – both packs being equally skilled in all aspects.

Predictably the start of the game was very tight and after 30 minutes the score was just 6-0 after two penalties. Dannevirke eventually broke the deadlock after a driving maul raced 20 metres into the Bush 22 and the ball was spun wide for a try.

The half ended Dannevirke 13-0 in front.

The second half started strongly for Bush but 10 minutes of pressure inside the Dannevirke 22 failed to yield points. Dannevirke swung back on attack and several forward bursts resulted in a try.

Shortly after Dannevirke winger Adam Jones raced down the wing feeding fullback Logan Massie who was stopped in the best tackle of the match by Bush centre Josh Roberts, only for second five Thomas Kuggeleijn to crash over from the ensuing maul.

The game continued to be entertaining and Bush had the reward for their efforts of a try which went the length of the field for Sam Marshall-Wilson to drive to the line.

Both teams look to have the goods to progress well in the Manawatu competition.