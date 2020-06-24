Eight months into his term as Tararua representative on the Horizons Regional Council Allan Benbow has enjoyed his experience.

He's finding life as a councillor has been pretty much how he expected it to be - but recognises a lot of things go on behind the scenes that most people do not see or appreciate.

He says the annual plan is a complex document to put together, not helped by the Covid-19 lockdown and the need to modify the rates rise in the wake of income reductions of ratepayers.

The proposed 5.9 per cent increase has been slashed to 1 per cent, with councillors split between that and no increase at all.

Allan favoured a 1 per cent increase because there is a "fundamental need for things not to go backwards" in his words, "particularly in the realm of biosecurity".

He cited the fight against the invasive old man's beard (Clematis vitalba) plant for which there is already a shortage of funding, meaning Tararua is missing out.

He said in the control of pests like opossums and rooks good work is being done and he is pleased to see evaluation work to control the recent increase in rabbits is beginning.

He says Horizons will probably confirm a 1 per cent increase at its next meeting.

But this will generally not affect Tararua ratepayers this year, he says, because the value of land has not been reassessed. It stays at present levels, in comparison with higher values in other districts due to recent revaluations.

He worries that carbon farming will increase those land values in Tararua next year when revaluations occur.

Elected partly on the plank of helping to manage the One Plan revision of nutrient releases into rivers, Benbow says he hopes the new Plan Change Two now being finalised will help farmers without a consent to operate to find a pathway to acceptance by adopting good farming practices.

He says the plan's development has been held up by lockdown and consultation when it is completed could take some time.

Transport is an issue for Horizons, which supports both the Community Vehicle Trust and the Health Shuttle. Allan says public transport enjoyed by Manawatū is paid for by targeted rates.

Allan is keen to see the promotion of simplicity into all systems run by Horizons like flood control and the maintenance of waterways. He hopes money will be saved by eliminating duplication.

He is proud to have been appointed one of two directors in Horizon's Holding Company which oversees all its assets and investments. He enjoys this kind of work having been heavily involved in it all his working career.

Allan finds his council colleagues easy to get on with. He says there is a good level of diversity within the group in both skills and beliefs.